First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FCAP opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 28.43%.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

