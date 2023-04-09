First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIBK. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

FIBK stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.62%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

