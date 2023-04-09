First Personal Financial Services Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in 3M were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $703,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,814,000 after purchasing an additional 314,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

