First Personal Financial Services Has $224,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.