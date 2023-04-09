First Personal Financial Services Has $9.53 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for 2.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works stock opened at $151.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.38 and a 200-day moving average of $146.07. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

