First Personal Financial Services Purchases 695 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 28,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 34,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,470,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $117,685,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $54.91.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

