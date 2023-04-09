First Personal Financial Services Sells 156 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $404.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

