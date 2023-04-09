First Personal Financial Services Sells 156 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for about 2.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.40.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

