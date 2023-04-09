First Personal Financial Services Sells 2,050 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

