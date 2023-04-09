First Personal Financial Services Sells 260 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NEE opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

