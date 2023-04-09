First Personal Financial Services Sells 2,755 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Haemonetics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 82,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity at Haemonetics
In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Haemonetics Stock Performance
HAE stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haemonetics (HAE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.