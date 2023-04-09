First Personal Financial Services Sells 443 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.0% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.72. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

