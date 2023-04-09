FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 2,515 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,380,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,828.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 156,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

