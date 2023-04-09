FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 3,129 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

