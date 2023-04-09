FLC Capital Advisors Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 263,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 135,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,861,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

