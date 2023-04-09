FLC Capital Advisors Buys 2,919 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

Newmont Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

