FLC Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,791 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,335,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

