FLC Capital Advisors Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 106,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

