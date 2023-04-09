FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 61,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 102,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EELV opened at $23.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.