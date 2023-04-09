FLC Capital Advisors Sells 1,150 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 375.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

