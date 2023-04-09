FLC Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,116 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $90.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $100.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

