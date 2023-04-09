Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Has $13.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.9% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,812,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,117,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,275,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,369,000 after acquiring an additional 909,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. 1,995,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,190. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.