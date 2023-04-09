Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPL stock traded down $32.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,732.54. The stock had a trading volume of 36,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,299. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,250.01 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,787.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,100.71. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

