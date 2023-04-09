Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,644,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,424,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

