Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 3.0% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. 994,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,490. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92.

