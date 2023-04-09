Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 3.0% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. 994,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,490. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.