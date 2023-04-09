Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$226.00 at Bank of America

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by Bank of America from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$205.22.

FNV stock opened at C$207.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$188.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$183.30. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$151.08 and a 52-week high of C$213.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 27.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

