Frax (FRAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.93 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003563 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $5.93 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

