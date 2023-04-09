Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

GLMD stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

