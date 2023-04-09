Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 67.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth about $5,910,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Genesco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,827,000 after acquiring an additional 40,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth about $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Genesco stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $36.17. 108,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,845. The firm has a market cap of $455.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.93. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.43 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

