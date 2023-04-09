Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Givaudan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,096.67.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $86.32.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

About Givaudan

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.8962 per share. This is a boost from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

