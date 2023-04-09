Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Indemnity Group from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $381.92 million, a PE ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.34. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Global Indemnity Group had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $155.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.