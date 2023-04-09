Gode Chain (GODE) Price Tops $0.0183

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $449,303.54 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

