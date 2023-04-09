Goldfinch (GFI) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Goldfinch has a market cap of $28.60 million and $262,729.85 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,563,892 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

