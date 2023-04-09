Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOSS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 50,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at $68,860.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 440,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $502,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,322.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at $68,860.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,683 shares of company stock worth $802,713. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $49,847,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,540,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,396 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,512.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,198,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,232,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

