Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Sold by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,072,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,841,000 after buying an additional 36,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 872,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 135,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 40,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 597.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 455,302 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BAR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. 314,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,114. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

