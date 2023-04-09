Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, April 10th.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.42). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.80 million. On average, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $30.21 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $990.28 million, a PE ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBX. Bank of America cut Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,114,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after buying an additional 89,097 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.