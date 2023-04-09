Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNFGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Greentown Service Group Stock Performance

About Greentown Service Group

Greentown Service Group Co Ltd. engages in the provision of residential property management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Region 1, Region, 2, Region 3, Region 4, Region 5, Region 6 and Region 7. The Region 1 segment covers the provicen of Hangzhou including Yuhang.

