Grin Achieves Market Cap of $6.61 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Grin has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $852,963.94 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,936.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00321015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.77 or 0.00568200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00444539 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003559 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.