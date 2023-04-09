Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Sells 298 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,478,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,909. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $79.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

