HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $270.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.48. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,933 shares of company stock valued at $21,264,504 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

