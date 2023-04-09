Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stake Lessened by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HR. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of HR stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 176.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,127.38%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

