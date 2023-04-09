Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Hess by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,599. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.88. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

