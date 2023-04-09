Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $158.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HES. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Shares of HES opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day moving average is $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.56. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hess by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hess by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,732 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hess by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

