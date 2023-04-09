Horizen Price Reaches $10.58 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Horizen has a market cap of $143.42 million and $6.77 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.58 or 0.00037166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00138596 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00054367 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001267 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,560,500 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

