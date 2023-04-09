Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.45 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.53 or 0.00037545 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $142.81 million and $5.45 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00137426 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00055399 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,557,531 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

