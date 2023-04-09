Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.9% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $446.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $466.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.68. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

