Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 772 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.63 and its 200 day moving average is $489.15. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

