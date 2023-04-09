IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$4.35 at Bank of America

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target increased by Bank of America from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMG. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.28.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.37.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

