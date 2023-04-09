IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IGIFF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of IGIFF opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.4193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

