Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

ICD stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 4.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.